Quilter Plc Reduces Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220,571 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,152,000 after buying an additional 40,311 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,315,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after buying an additional 495,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after buying an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 68.6% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,111,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 859,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.11. 465,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.2527 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

