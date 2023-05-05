Quilter Plc Sells 615 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 580,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

