Quilter Plc Sells 615 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %
General Mills stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 580,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
