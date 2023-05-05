QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Down 6%

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 491,951 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 335,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.04 million, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $134.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

