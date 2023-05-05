Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.38

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.38 and traded as low as $21.00. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 28,061 shares traded.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.38%.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.