Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PACK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. 807,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,028. The company has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.57. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.
Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
