Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Price Performance

Shares of PACK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. 807,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,028. The company has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.57. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ranpak Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 78.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 94,305 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.