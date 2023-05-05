Raymond James Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $320.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.94.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $291.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.89. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.