Raymond James Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$29.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$36.50 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.40. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$21.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.48 per share, with a total value of C$56,960.00. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

