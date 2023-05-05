Raymond James Cuts First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target to $34.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,758.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

