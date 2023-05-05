Raymond James Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $156.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.46.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.86.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

