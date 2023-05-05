Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Real Matters stock opened at C$5.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.73. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$396.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

