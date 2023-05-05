Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for W.W. Grainger (GWW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) recently:

  • 5/1/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00.
  • 4/28/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.
  • 4/28/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $800.00 to $815.00.
  • 4/28/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $785.00 to $800.00.
  • 4/28/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $730.00 to $760.00.
  • 4/19/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $555.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2023 – W.W. Grainger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $671.45. The stock had a trading volume of 84,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,910 shares of company stock valued at $38,640,777. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $63,231,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 185.6% during the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

