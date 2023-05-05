Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for W.W. Grainger (GWW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) recently:

5/1/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00.

4/28/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

4/28/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $800.00 to $815.00.

4/28/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $785.00 to $800.00.

4/28/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $730.00 to $760.00.

4/19/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $555.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – W.W. Grainger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $671.45. The stock had a trading volume of 84,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,910 shares of company stock valued at $38,640,777. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $63,231,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 185.6% during the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

