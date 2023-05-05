Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CVS Health (CVS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS):

5/4/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $109.00.

5/4/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $90.00.

5/3/2023 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

5/2/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $94.00.

5/2/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $107.00 to $93.00.

4/20/2023 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2023 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $111.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in CVS Health by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

