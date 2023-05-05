Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Earnings Results

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 798.37% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 481,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,960. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

