Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF) Shares Down 4.2%

Redbubble Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 19,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 13,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Redbubble Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34.

About Redbubble

(Get Rating)

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redbubble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbubble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.