Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 22.7%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) traded up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.69. 1,561,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,705,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NZS Capital LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 815,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Redfin by 59.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

