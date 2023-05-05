Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,961 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Down 1.0 %

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,678,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,324,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $45.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.70%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.