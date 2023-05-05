Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,659 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 4.3% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Accenture by 2,831.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after buying an additional 722,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.36. 610,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.38. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The company has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

