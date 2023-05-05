Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.71. 852,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,800. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day moving average of $135.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

