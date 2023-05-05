Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.10. 10,379,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,865,797. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $701.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.40, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $290.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

