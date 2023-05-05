Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 225,685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 31,312.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 219,186 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $10,937,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,701,000 after buying an additional 182,998 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

Kemper Stock Up 4.8 %

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. 67,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.27%.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.