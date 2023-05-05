Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.53. The stock had a trading volume of 286,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.20 and a 200-day moving average of $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

