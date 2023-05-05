REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGNX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,792,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 147,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,836,000 after buying an additional 105,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.