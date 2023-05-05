Regions Financial (RF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) recently:

4/25/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00.

4/24/2023 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

4/24/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.50 to $25.00.

4/21/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00.

4/18/2023 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $23.00.

4/10/2023 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00.

4/5/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Regions Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,024,640,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

