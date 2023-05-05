Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of RLAY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.52. 460,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.30. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 16,246 shares of company stock worth $321,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,757,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,169,000 after buying an additional 180,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,780,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,003 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

