Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 5th (ABUS, ACCO, ACN, AG, AJX, ALNY, ATO, BCE, CLF, CXW)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 5th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WW International (NYSE:WW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

