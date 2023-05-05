Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW):

4/27/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $265.00.

4/27/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $240.00.

4/26/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $231.00 to $253.00.

4/26/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $260.00 to $285.00.

4/26/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $263.00 to $268.00.

4/19/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Sherwin-Williams is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $282.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Get The Sherwin-Williams Company alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.