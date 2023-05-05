Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $44,803.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,616,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.27. 13,555,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,297,281. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.63% and a negative return on equity of 92.27%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

