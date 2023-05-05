Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 112 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.09. 890,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

