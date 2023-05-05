Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 36,776 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 761.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,172,000 after acquiring an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,420,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,627,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $77.29. 425,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

