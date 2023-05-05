Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 9,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $3,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 404,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

