Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

