Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $6.97 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.42. 946,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,110. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.