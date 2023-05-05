Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.18. 222,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.20. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

