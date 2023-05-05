Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 92 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.6% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.88. The stock had a trading volume of 417,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Get Rating

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

