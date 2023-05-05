Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,375 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,649 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $145.18. The company had a trading volume of 701,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

