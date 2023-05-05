Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,624.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

VAW stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,275. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $193.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

