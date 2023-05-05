Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 390 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,093. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.16. The stock had a trading volume of 668,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,537. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

