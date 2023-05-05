Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CFO Sells $101,471.70 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $102,912.15.

On Thursday, March 9th, Tobin Schilke sold 18,517 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,952.03.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $107,233.50.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $33.78 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,537,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 442,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

