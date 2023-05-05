Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $24.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,205.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,778 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 519,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

