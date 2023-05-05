Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 6,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $452.99. 177,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,997. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.87. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

