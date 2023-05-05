Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.