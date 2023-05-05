Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

RIGL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RIGL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,109. The stock has a market cap of $204.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

