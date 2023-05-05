Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 84,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 53,289 shares.The stock last traded at $40.83 and had previously closed at $40.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $813.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,099.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 193,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,099.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.79 per share, for a total transaction of $131,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,774,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,717,572.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $783,128. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

