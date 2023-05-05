River Street Advisors LLC Invests $810,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

NSC traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.32. The company had a trading volume of 278,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,963. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.04. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

