River Street Advisors LLC Invests $910,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.04. The company had a trading volume of 402,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

