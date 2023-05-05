River Street Advisors LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 141,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after acquiring an additional 681,846 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 193,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,529,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,007. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

