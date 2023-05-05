River Street Advisors LLC Makes New $713,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE UL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 556,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,225. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

