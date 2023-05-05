River Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $84.15. 1,924,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,644,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

