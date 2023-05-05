River Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $763.34. The company had a trading volume of 195,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,353. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $791.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $756.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

