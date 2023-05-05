River Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,320 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

WMT traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $409.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

